Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Watching a potential winter storm. Snow likely. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.