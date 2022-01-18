For the drive home in Mason City: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low -1F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -13 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
