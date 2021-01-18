This evening in Mason City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 8F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 19.38. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
