Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -1 degree. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
