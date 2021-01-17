Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Mostly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 11.85. A 11-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
