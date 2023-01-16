Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening changing to snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.