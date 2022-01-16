 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Overcast. Low 18F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

