Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures in Mason City will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.