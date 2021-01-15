Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 19.43. A 18-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
