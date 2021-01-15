 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 19.43. A 18-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News