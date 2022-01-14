Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Snow will taper off and end in the evening but skies will remain cloudy overnight. Low 2F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.