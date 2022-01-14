Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Snow will taper off and end in the evening but skies will remain cloudy overnight. Low 2F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is expected to greatly slow travel across the state Friday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
MINNEAPOLIS — Heavy snow spread Friday across a large swath of the Midwest, where travel conditions deteriorated and scores of schools closed …
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. -1 degree is today's l…
Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. Expect a drastic drop …
While global surface temperatures were the sixth warmest on record in 2021, the upper oceans were at their hottest: a stronger sign of global warming.