Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low 31F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.