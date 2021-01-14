 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low 31F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News