Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 13F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

