Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from FRI 9:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.