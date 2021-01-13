This evening's outlook for Mason City: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. It will be a cold day in Mason City Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 13.73. Today's forec…
For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 20.11. 15 degrees …
This evening's outlook for Mason City: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool tempe…
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 25.57. 20 degrees …
For the drive home in Mason City: Mostly cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temp…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 19.01. We'll see a low tem…
Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Pa…
Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low…