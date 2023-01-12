Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.