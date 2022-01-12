This evening's outlook for Mason City: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Thursday, Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -2. -15 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. -1 degree is today's l…
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
Strong winds will cause blowing snow and very low "feels like" temperatures across Iowa through Thursday morning. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. Expect a drastic drop …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 3. A 1-degree low is forec…