Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Thursday, Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.