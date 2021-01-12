Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.