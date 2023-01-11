This evening's outlook for Mason City: Cloudy. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. We'll see …
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
Snow is expected for many in Iowa today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Find out how the snow totals are going to play out and when the activity will come to an end here.
Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Th…