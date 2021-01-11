Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
