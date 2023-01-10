Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Overcast. Low around 25F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.