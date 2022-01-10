Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Mostly clear skies. Low 1F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Mason City Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.