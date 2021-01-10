Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Mason City Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.