Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Overcast. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 3:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

