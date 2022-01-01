Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low -14F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at . A -2-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.