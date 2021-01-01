This evening in Mason City: A few clouds. Low near 10F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 26.38. A 11-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 18.05. A 11-degree low is …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 16.94. 9 degrees i…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 13.18. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28.16. A 18-degree l…
For the drive home in Mason City: A few clouds. Low 9F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperature…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
This evening in Mason City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 10F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, wi…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 15.17. 11 degrees is…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 12.59. Today's for…
Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect p…