Mason City will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2021 in Mason City, IA
