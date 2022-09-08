Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Mason City. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
The Mason City area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Mason City folks should be prepa…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies toda…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. 59 degrees is today…
This evening in Mason City: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Mason City. The foreca…
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.