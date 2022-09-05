It will be a warm day in Mason City. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Mason City, IA
