Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.