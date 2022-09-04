Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.