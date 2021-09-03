Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models…
It will be a warm day in Mason City. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Partly cloudy…
It will be a warm day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low…
It will be a warm day in Mason City. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We'll se…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low.…
This evening in Mason City: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heav…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 5…