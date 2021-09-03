Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.