Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

