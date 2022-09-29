Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Weather prognosticators in the 231st edition of America’s oldest almanac are predicting a colder than normal winter in the Heartland.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
It will be a warm day in Mason City. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms …
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
It will be a warm day in Mason City. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We'll see sun…
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.