Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Weather prognosticators in the 231st edition of America’s oldest almanac are predicting a colder than normal winter in the Heartland.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
It will be a warm day in Mason City. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 43-degree low is foreca…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms …
This evening in Mason City: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 59F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the M…
It will be a warm day in Mason City. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We'll see sun…
Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.