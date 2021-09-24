Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. …
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. It s…
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 de…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
This evening's outlook for Mason City: Clear skies early. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later during the night. Low 63F. Wind…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing wa…