Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South.