Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

