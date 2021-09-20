Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.