Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2021 in Mason City, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

