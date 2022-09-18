Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Mason City will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.