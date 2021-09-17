 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Mason City, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

