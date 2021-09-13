Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Mason City, IA
