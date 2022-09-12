 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in Mason City, IA

It will be a warm day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

