Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.