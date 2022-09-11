Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.