Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.