Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees to…
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. E…
It will be a warm day in Mason City. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies tod…
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling…
Mason City's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Maso…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 5…
Mason City's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the for…