Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

Local Weather

