Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.