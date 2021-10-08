 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News