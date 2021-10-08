Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Scat…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Mason City will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
This year's ozone hole is shaping up to be larger than average in area, but well within expectations.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks …
Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 …