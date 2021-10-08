Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.