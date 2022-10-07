Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Mason City, IA
